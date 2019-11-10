Keith Richard Boyd
Longtime educator Keith Richard Boyd, 78, of Riverton died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Military graveside rites will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow graveside services at the Elks.
He was born May 31, 1941, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Beuford L. and Madeline (Stieve) Boyd. He was raised in Wisconsin, but after joining the U.S. Air Force, he found his way to Wyoming and made it his home.
He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era and Cold War.
He received his associate degree from Casper College before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming. He began his teaching career in Riverton in 1973 as a vocational education teacher until 2017.
He also worked at St. Stephens Indian School and Central Wyoming College. He touched the lives of thousands of students over his 45-year career. He will be remembered as a friend and mentor to many and will be greatly missed.
He enjoyed Cheyenne Frontier Days and National Finals Rodeo as well as hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin.
He was a member of the Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education as well as the American Legion, and was a 50-plus year member of the Elks.
He was a believer in the principles of and a follower of Jesus Christ.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his children, Mary Boyd of Gillette, Jeremiah Boyd of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Ellie Wilson of Gillette; brother, Steve Boyd; sister, Marlene Frank; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Brenton Boyd and Brett Weldon Boyd.
Online condolences may be made to the family at TheDavisFuneralHome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
