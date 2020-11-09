Alfred Thompson, 71, of Gillette died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jared Tucher officiating.
He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Minnesota to Victor and Christa (Goritz) Thompson.
He grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, and lived the last half of his life in Gillette.
He and Adelia “DeDe” Miller were married for 51 years, and they raised three daughters together.
He was a mechanic who liked to fish, camp, read and watch action movies. He was a quiet, generous man who loved spending time with family and his pets.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, DeDe; daughters, Becki, Christa and Beth Ann; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; mother, Christa; brothers, Kenneth, Raymond and Dave; and sister, Vicky.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Alfred’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.