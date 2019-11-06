Alberta June Camblin Cox, 91, has risen from this world and left behind her beloved Pumpkin Buttes and many memories. She passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Alberta, aka “Berta,” “Bert” and “Bertie June,” Camblin came into this world June 9, 1928, as the seventh of eight children born to Christina and Earl Camblin at their ranch at the base of the Pumpkin Buttes south of Gillette.
She went through “normal training” in high school and was certified as a teacher upon graduation. She subsequently taught three years at country schools, married Gene Cox, moved to Moorcroft and taught one more year full-time.
The couple led a very active life with five children, Kay, Kendall, Kevin, Kathy and Voy. They spent their time going to school events in the winter and riding horses as well as participating in rodeos during the summer.
They also loved to dance, play bridge and spend time with family and friends. They took their civic responsibilities seriously and served as civil defense coordinators for Moorcroft as well as maintained active memberships in the Republican Party.
After divorcing in 1974, she became a Realtor at age 45 and a broker at age 50. Over a period of 30 years, she sold almost every house and lot in Moorcroft at least once before turning in her license at age 80. She had her own business, Bobcat Realty.
Upon retirement, she lived at home until July 2019, when a broken finger sent her to the Crook County Nursing Home. Just prior to returning home, she became severely ill and passed away, much to the shock of her family and friends.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Kay Cox (Mark Stults), Kendall (Laurie) Cox, Kevin Cox (Heleen Bloethe), Kathy (Carmine) Nobiletti and Voy Cox; grandchildren, Kevi, Kari, Kamlin, Kanyon and Kayleen Cox (Kevin’s children), Alex (Becky) and Aaron (Sarah) Nobiletti (Kathy’s children) and Bryan (Bri) Renneisen and Austin Cox (Voy’s children); great-grandchildren, Alek and Chevelle Renneisen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; and ex-husband, Gene Cox.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft with the Rev. Monte Reichenberg presiding.
A meal will be provided at the church following the service.
Donations may be designated for the Moorcroft Senior Center, where she enjoyed dinner once a month with her friends.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 325, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Ride free, cowgirl!
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.