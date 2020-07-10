Jarek ‘Marshall’ Morse
Jarek “Marshall” Morse, 24, of Moorcroft died Monday July 6, 2020, in Gillette, from complications of epilepsy.
He was born Jan. 23, 1996, in Lansing, Michigan.
He loved reading, fantasy gaming, pranks and Kelsey and Axel.
He was an impish soul who brought light to all who knew him and will be sorely missed for his easy smile, wicked sense of humor and bright disposition.
Mr. Morse is survived by his grandfather, Butch Cornwell of Ithaca, Michigan; brothers, Sean and Barry Stroble; mother and stepfather, Shelly and Scott Ketcheson of Wright; his fiancé, Kelsey Fiedler and her son Axel, both of Moorcroft.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Morse.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations to the American Epilepsy Foundation be made in his name at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate.
There will be a life party in place of services at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
