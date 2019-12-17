Kim Matthew Rehbein
Kim Matthew Rehbein, 63, of Sidney, Montana, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, of complications of a sudden heart attack and open heart surgery.
He was born May 25, 1956, to Fritz and Ann Rehbein in Sidney, the fifth of eight children.
He grew up and attended school in Lambert, Montana, until the 11th grade, when he moved to Ekalaka, Montanta, and graduated from high school in 1974.
He married Sandra Jean Badt on Sept. 10, 1977. They shared many good times in their 42 years together. They traveled many places, their favorite being Treasure Island in Las Vegas, which was the site of a vow renewal on their 40th anniversary.
Mr. Rehbein worked at the Holly Sugar factory for 43 years, where he made many friends and was loved by everyone.
He was a devoted dad and grandfather and everything he did was for his family.
He was nicknamed “Sanford” from the popular 1970s television sit-com “Sanford and Son” because he saw value in everything, even if it looked like junk to others. He often salvaged junk for parts.
He was a huge Sidney Eagle, Dickinson State Blue Hawks and Richland Rangers fan. He enjoyed woodworking and household handy work, going to antique auctions, gardening and could have full conversations with good movie quotes.
Mr. Rehbein is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Stacey Collins of Sidney and Lisa Bahm of Burlington, North Dakota; five grandchildren; father, Fritz Rehbein of Rozet; brothers, Kurt of Rozet, Kent of Sidney, Montana, and Kevin of Gillette; sisters, Kitty of Glendive, Montana, Karen of Ekalaka, Montana, and Kris of Gillette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann; and brother, Kyle.
Services were Dec. 10 in Sidney.
