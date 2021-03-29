Bruce Lloyd Tiedemann, 42, of Gillette died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home of liver failure.
A celebration of life begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Church at the Barn in Gillette. Family and friends are welcome to attend a gathering with snacks and refreshments at the Ramada Plaza, 2009 S. Douglas Highway. There will be a second celebration in the summer in Walla Walla, Washington, where his ashes will be spread.
He was born Dec. 9, 1978, in Bowman, North Dakota, to Brenda and Eric Tiedemann and grew up in Baker, Montana. He moved to Gillette in fifth grade and enjoyed playing baseball, football and also was an avid skateboarder.
Mr. Tiedemann was everybody’s best friend and went above and beyond to always include everybody. His teachers would say he was always kind, caring and considerate of somebody having a bad day. This continued throughout his life, and he was always smiling, gave the best hugs, was very sweet and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.
He remained in Gillette through junior high school and moved back to Baker for a couple years, where he worked and helped on the ranch. He ventured up to Walla Walla, Washington, for some time with his dad and all the Tiedemann family, which lead him to begin his career, along with his big brother Jay, building golf courses for Dye Designs and working on oil rigs for Cyclone Drilling in Montana and Wyoming, as well as Nabors Drilling in Alaska for a short stint.
In summer 2000 at a wedding, he and a friend from school, Robyn Schonberg, were reunited and within the next year they welcomed a son, Logan, in 2001. They remained close friends throughout his life.
In 2005, he met Tammy Hunt and they had four children.
For the last couple years, Mr. Tiedemann became very close to the Lord and his walk with Jesus was incredible as he thrived to hear and see signs from above as much as he could.
He did maintenance for Melgaard Construction, which he enjoyed tremendously.
He lived life fully, was very social, always enjoyed large family gatherings and did his best to be a loving father to his five children. He loved to talk on the phone, watch movies, listen to music, cook out-of-this-world special meals and laughed every chance he got.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Logan, Eternity, Olivia, Julien, Brysen and their mothers, Robyn and Tammy.
Mr. Tiedemann is survived by his parents, Eric and Brenda; brother, Jay; sister, Crystal; grandparents, Beryl and Patsy; grandma Lucy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Harry Tiedemann; and grandma, Beverly Humphrey Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any pit bull rescue or recovery nonprofit of your choice. The family is especially grateful to all of the gracious outpouring from his friends.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
