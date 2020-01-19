Cassidy Raylynn Riggs
Former Gillette/Pine Haven resident Cassidy Raylynn Riggs, 35, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hill City Hospital in Hill City, Kansas, of tuberous sclerosis.
A celebration of her life the way she would present it will be Feb. 1 at the Cowboy Junction in Hill City, Kansas.
She was born July 26, 1984, in Wakeeney, Kansas, an incredible soul whose mere presence touched everyone she came into contact with.
With the exception of the last six months, she lived in Gillette and Pine Haven for 20 years and graduated from Campbell County High School. She loved making people smile and laugh.
Ms. Riggs is survived by her sister, Chelsea; father, Tom Skubal; one niece; and one nephew, all of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Wilma Keith; stepdad, Mike; and several aunts, uncles and friends.
Memorials may be sent to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic, where they also loved her.
An eternal birthday party will take place July 26 in Pine Haven.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.