It is with great sadness that the family of Bobbi Jo Underwood, 54, of Gillette, announces her death after a tragic automobile accident on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Bobbi Jo was born Jan. 15, 1968, to loving parents, Linda and Robert Tullis in Steubenville, Ohio. She moved to Gillette with her family in 1980, when she was 12.
She attended Campbell County High School where she graduated in 1986. She was blessed with her daughter, Ashley, and the two were best friends and would talk on the phone every day. She welcomed her grandson in 2012, making her the proudest "amma." She flourished in her new role and loved spending time with him, spoiling him, and cheering him on at his football games.
Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her, knew her loving and generous heart. She would help anyone she ever met, no questions asked. She loved cooking and would cook anyone she had ever met a birthday dinner. She was a loving mother, "amma," daughter, partner, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a large family and will be missed more than words can express.
Bobbi Jo is survived by her parents, Robert and Linda Tullis; siblings, Shelley and Jim Martens, and Jodi Flanders; daughter, Ashley Underwood; one grandson; partner, David Gould; many nieces and nephews; along with a number of great-nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Kimberly Granzer; grandparents, Anna and Harry Smith, and Clara and Ralph Tullis; along with numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
