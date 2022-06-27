Darrell Eugene Sigman was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, Nov. 18, 1929, to Charles Thomas and Bertha Mae (Pfeiffer) Sigman. He grew up in Sturgis and went to work in the logging industry as a logging truck driver.
He met his wife, Dorothy Rader at a dance in Hulett, Wyoming. On March 18, 1950, they were wed in Sturgis. To this union was born four children, daughter, Donna Mae, and three sons, Thomas, Lee and Ron. They lived in Gillette for 30 years, where Darrell worked in the oil industry on the oil rigs and then as a heavy equipment operator in the oil industry.
Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Retiring at the age of 65, the couple moved to Casa Grande, Arizona. Darrell and Dorothy moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming, in 2002, where he lived until his passing on Tuesday, June, 21, 2022. The couple attended the Risen Son Southern Baptist Church.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Sigman; son, Tom (Elaine) Sigman; brother, Ted (Eva) Sigman; and sister, Dortha Salter; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; multiple siblings; sons, Ron and Lee; daughter, Donna Mitchell; and granddaughter, Angela Sigman.
Inurnment will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
