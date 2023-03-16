On Tuesday, March 14, Rose Mary (Bruns) Ward, 60 years young, lost her long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. March 20 at Prairie Sky Venue (Bethlehem Community Church) 1120 WY-50, Gillette, Wyoming 82718.
Fellowship will follow the memorial service at the venue. Condolences, donations and flowers can be brought to the venue on the day of service.
Rose was not just an inspiration to us … she was a beautiful light that shone the way a lighthouse shines to protect the ships from rocky outcroppings. With care, grace, elegance and humor, she lived her life as a beacon of joy, thoughtfulness and love for others.
There was not one soul she met that she didn’t touch and her legacy will continue to live on. Rose was a beautiful soul, full of life and love, sadly taken from us too soon.
Rose bravely battled uterine cancer for the better part of the last year, making jokes about it along the way. She never gave up hope and she never lost her sense of humor. Her positive outlook no doubt helped, but sadly the disease was not done and spread to her lungs. By the time the doctors realized the cancer had spread so aggressively, it was too late.
Rose fought bravely until the very end, with a smile on her face, always caring about those closest to her and taking her positivity into her final moments on this earth.
Rose will forever be remembered in our hearts as a mother, as a friend, a shoulder to cry on, a neighbor and a woman who emanated love and passion into the lives of all those fortunate enough to know her. Rose will be missed by so many.
Rose left this world to join her grandson, Zachary Bruns; father, Charles “Shorty” Bruns; maternal grandparents, Pearl (Murray) Rickgauer and Edward Rickgauer; and paternal grandparents, Mary and Theodore Bruns.
Rose’s legacy will be carried on by her children, Edward L. and Tamra Bruns, Stephanie (Ward) and Bryan Roberts, Michael Ward and Jon Turner; grandchildren, Kaydence, Isabell, Camren, Ayden, Presleigh and Waylon; brothers, Russell Bruns, William Bruns, Edward T. Bruns and Stewart Merritt; mother, Helen (Rickgauer) Jerome; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and very loved friends.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
