Opal Edith Callender, 85, of Gillette died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating and a reception at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Opal was born Dec. 7, 1936, to Joseph Mesteth and Christina (Standing Bear) Mesteth in Manderson, South Dakota, the ninth of 10 children.
After graduation from high school she moved to Custer, South Dakota, then to Rapid City where she met and married Cyral Callender on July 2, 1957. The couple moved to Gillette in the late 1960s and raised eight children.
She was a CAN at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home for 10 years and Cyral worked the oil field until his death in 1979. She continued to care for her children and now has grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as a few great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Callender was a kind, loving and generous woman, with a big heart and love for everyone. Even though her personal struggle with chronic pain, she always had a kind word and a warm smile for everyone. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Opal is survived by her children, Donna McClaren, Sherman Callender, Rhonda Torres, Cyral Callender, Darrell Callender, Ronnald Callender, Julie Glazier and Lisa Wiley; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established to benefit Hospice of Campbell County.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be sent to gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
