Deb Heiman, 67, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home in Moorcroft, watching old Westerns with her husband and daughter, just as she wanted.
Deb was born to Harold and Dot Rankin of Upton. She grew up the youngest of six and graduated from Upton High School in 1972.
That November, she married Dennis Newlin of Newcastle. They had two children, Dawn and Denton.
On June 2, 2006, Deb married the love of her life, Paul Heiman. Together they made their home in Pine Haven and later moved to Moorcroft.
Deb had a knack for sewing in her younger years and loved to play the piano. She taught many young girls how to play the piano. Deb was a carefree spirit. She loved riding on the back of Paul’s motorcycle, fishing at Keyhole or enjoying life to the fullest. She had a smile that would light up the room and a sense of humor to go along with it.
Deb is survived by her husband, Paul of Moorcroft; her faithful companion, Gus; daughter, Dawn (Brandon) Williams of Newcastle; son, Denton Newlin of Sheridan; grandson, Sean (Aspen); granddaughters, Hannah (Troy) and Ava; great-granddaughter, Presley; brothers, Marvin, Larry (Debbie) and Pudge (Gail); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; sister, Cindy; and brother, Bimbo.
A celebration of Deb’s life will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
