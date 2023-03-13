Glenn Groves, 91, of Hulett, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Glenn was born Aug. 8, 1931, at the Gillette hospital to Howard and Cecilia (Schlautmann) Groves. He attended and graduated from Campbell County High School.
Mr. Groves married Frances Shaw Dec. 13, 1952. He changed from a ranch hand to cutting hair, then a car salesman, and freight manager at Wolff Auto Parts, all the while, still a rancher and built two houses, one in Campbell County and one in Crook County.
Mr. Groves loved to go to auctions and did not know a stranger and was a great storyteller. Cutting off fingers limited guitar and piano playing which he played by ear.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Frances Groves of Hulett; daughters, Deborah Odegaard of Egeland, North Dakota, and Dorothy Southworth of Gillette; sister, Marlene Newton; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Clifford, Urban and John; sister, JoAnn Wolff; and daughter, Deena Parnell.
A service will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Hulett Ambulance Service.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
