Douglas Leroy Hunter, 65, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away with a wave goodbye on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Sportsmen Shooting Complex at the Crook County Fairgrounds.
Doug was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Kenton and Lois (Fillinger) Hunter. He was the first born of two sons. The family resided in Newcastle until 1965 when they moved to Gillette.
Doug was a graduate of Campbell County High School in 1975. After a summer of fun, he attended Casper College where he completed a degree in Coal Field Technologies. Shortly after graduation he was employed by ARCO at Black Thunder Coal Mine. He worked as a mechanic for 42 years at Black Thunder, becoming known as one of the best mechanics in the business. He was very proud of the work that he did.
During his time at Casper College he met and fell in love with Sheila Nussbaum. They were married in 1977 and in 1981 brought a daughter into the world, Tonya.
Throughout his childhood he learned ranching at his aunt and uncle’s ranch south of Newcastle. It was a passion he was able to pursue when, in 1996, he and his family moved to the Nussbaum Family Ranch in Sundance. He continued working at the mine and on “days off” he worked at the ranch. He learned everything from the schedule of the cattle, to haying, to being the head mechanic on farm equipment instead of mine equipment.
In his not so spare time, Doug enjoyed being outdoors, including snowmobiling, boating, fishing and hunting. Hunting season was his favorite time of year with hopes of bringing home that trophy elk or the elusive Big Horn sheep. He loved including Sheila on those hunting adventures. Sharing his passion and teaching Sheila about hunting and how to hunt was a way for them to share a lifelong activity together.
One of his favorite activities was shooting and educating young kids about guns. Doug and Sheila bought Tonya her first .22 rifle at a very young age and she shot many a beer can, with Doug at her side, as he taught her to be a better shot than most men.
A man with a heart the size of Wyoming, he was always willing to lend a hand to family or neighbors in need. He loved fiercely and would do anything to protect his family.
Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years Sheila; daughter, Tonya and son-in-law, Bryan Gay; father, Ken; sisters-in-law, Ronda Hunter, Kathy Royer, Susan (Dick) Sackett, Becky (Tait) Overgard, and Brandy (Gustaf) Ormin; uncle, Donald and aunt Sandy Fillinger, uncle, Don Gregory; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois; and brother, Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sundance Kid Trap Shooting Club. Condolences can be mailed to 399 Schlup Rd., Sundance, WY 82070.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.