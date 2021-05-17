Billy Robert Johnson, 78, of Gillette passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Deaconess Colleen Teeuwe officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born June 11, 1942, in Loxberg, Arkansas, to Pershing (PJ) and Esther Johnson.
Billy graduated from Reagan County High School in Big Lake, Texas, and later moved to Gillette in 1968, where he worked in the oil industry.
He met his wife Donna, and they were married in 1975. They later ventured into the carwash business, where they started EZ Auto Wash.
Billy is survived by wife, Donna Johnson; sister, Francis (Fran) Johnson; children, Walter (Tiffany) Johnson, Scott (Melissa) Johnson, Piper Volz, Timothy (Virginia) Bath and Randy (Dana) Bath; grandchildren, Jake, Tiffani, Toni, Stephanie, Chrystal, Brittney, Jerald, Brandie, Kayla, Johnnie and Michael; and 11 great-grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Billy’s name to benefit The Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
