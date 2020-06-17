Dale Robert Solmonson, 64, former resident of Pine Haven, returned to his eternal home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, after bravely battling the rare and aggressive neuroendocrine cancer.
Dale was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Litchfield, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Ruth (Muetzel). He was the first boy and the second of five children.
Dale grew up in the Litchfield area and graduated in 1973. Shortly after graduating he married Pamela (Lindahl) and together they moved to Gillette and started their family. Their union was blessed with two daughters. They later divorced.
It was in Gillette where Dale found his niche and began his career in the oil industry. He worked for Cyclone drilling for 25 years before retiring and staring his own drilling consulting company, DRS Consulting. This work took him back and forth to the eastern part of the country until retiring in 2015.
Dale had a zest for life and an energy that was not matched by many. He was a hard worker in every sense of the word. He loved any kind of work that took him outside.
After snowbirding in Florida for a few winters, Dale found and bought his dream home and property in Florahome, Florida. He immediately went to work making it his own. He loved working on his tractor and all of the opportunities “The Compound” presented.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, having the mounts to prove it. He was a very knowledgeable sports fan and would gladly travel to watch his favorite team, the Vikings, play. He loved to ride motorcycles, listen to his music too loud, tell jokes, tinker, and spend time with friends and family.
While our hearts are broken, we take comfort in the fact that he is resting easy in paradise and safe in the arms of Jesus.
Dale leaves behind his two daughters, Crystal (Perry) Sheehan of Gillette, and Brandi Hefner of Saint Augustine, Florida; four granddaughters; one grandson; one brother, Ron (Debbie) Solmonson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; two sisters, Deb (Harry) Kriesel and Jane (Ed) Goettl, both of Mankato, Minnesota; as well as three nephews, one niece, two great-nieces; and his beloved golden retriever, Bobbie Barker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roger Solmonson.
A celebration of life is from 2-6 p.m. June 27 at the American Legion Post 42 in Gillette. Please come share a meal, a drink, and your favorite Dale story.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (netrf.org) or any local hospice center to support those doing God’s work.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
