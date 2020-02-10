Vincent Terry Spalding, 38, of Gillette, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. An autopsy is pending.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ernie Bishop officiating.
Mr. Spalding was born May 9, 1981, in Anaheim, California, to Deborah (O’Neill) Hagen and Charles "Chuck" Spalding. He was known as Vince to most, but Vinnie to family.
Though spending his early years in southern California, his heart was home after moving to Gillette in 1991. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2000.
At the age of 16, he went to work in the oil field for the family business, Tri-State Industries, where he learned and demonstrated his impeccable work ethic. He was known for being hard working by his friends and colleagues and was vice president at the time of his death. As much as he knew how to encourage his employees, it was important to him that they felt appreciated.
He worked and played hard. He enjoyed the Wyoming wilderness and frequently fished and hunted in his spare time. He often fished at Keyhole or explored the Big Horn Mountains with friends and family. Along with his angling skills, he was also an accomplished marksman and enjoyed hunting when he wasn’t fishing.
He had many hobbies and was deeply committed. He loved to have a good time and made sure everyone around him did as well. He was often laughing and making others laugh with his great storytelling skills. His sense of humor was exceptional, but he excelled at the pranks he pulled on others.
His passion for food was often responsible for social gatherings, typically around a barbecue or smoker, where he would put his heart and soul into unique dishes.
Mr. Spalding is survived by his parents, Deborah Hagen and Charles "Chuck" Spalding; stepfather, Duane Hagen; brothers, Ben Spalding and Shane Hagen; one niece; one nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geraldine and Robert O’Neill and Herald and Emily Spalding.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.