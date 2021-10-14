Gathering of family and friends for Kevin Glen Trigg will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Moose Lodge.
Mr. Trigg, 64, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, of COVID-related pneumonia at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Kevin Glen Trigg was born in New Underwood, South Dakota, to Harold and Iva Mae (Cooke) Trigg of Elms Springs, South Dakota. He was the youngest of 11 children.
He attended grade school in Elm Springs and graduated from high school in Sturgis, South Dakota. After graduation he returned to the family ranch in Elm Springs.
He moved to Rozet in 1979 and worked for Thars Feed for a short time before going to work for L&H Industrial, where he has been for 41 years.
He met his wife, Cheryl Hedlund, while he was in Rozet and moved to Moorcroft around 1985 with her and their three children.
Mr. Trigg loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping or just tinkering with things on his property. He was an avid bowler and took many trips around the U.S. to attend national tournaments.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Hedlund) Trigg of Moorcroft; children Claude Trigg of Moorcroft, William Roenfeld of Gillette and Louis Roenfeld of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters Jenny Trigg, Betty Trigg, Peggy Mann and Erin Trigg; brothers, Robert Trigg and Steven Trigg; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Iva Mae Trigg; brothers Ralph Trigg, Ivan Trigg and Donald Trigg; sister Lucy Trigg; and one granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: People First of Nevada Winnemucca Chapter in care of AimeeBailes 420 Parkview Ave., Winnemucca, NV 89445.
Memorials and condolences may also be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
