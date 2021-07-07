Former Gillette resident Ruth Ann (Sharp) Rhoades, 86, of Casper died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Strong Tower Family Church, 730 E. 21st St. in Casper.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe L. Rhoades; sons, Earl L. Plumb and Terry D. Plumb; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John Sharp; sisters, Betty Johnson, Sharon Stanford and Vicky Jones; along with many nieces, nephews, church family and countless friends.
