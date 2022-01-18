George LeRoy Benton, 79, of Gillette died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services begin at 4 p.m. Wednesdayat Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Mr. Benton was born Nov. 23, 1942, to Thad and Alberta Benton in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
He met Margaret Davidson in Moorcroft in the summer of 1963 and were later married on Nov. 16, 1963, at the Presbyterian Church in Gillette. They were married for 58 years at his passing and had three children, Jodi LaRae, Robert Earl and George Anthony.
Mr. Benton worked as a mechanic in various places such as Edgemont, South Dakota, Moorcroft, Kaycee, Worland and Riverton and finally settled in Gillette. He worked for Wyoming Machinery Co. from 1985 until his retirement in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tony.
He is survived by brothers, John, Mack, Roger and Donald; sister, Tina; three children; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
