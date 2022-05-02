A celebration of life for Donna Kay Orrell of Sheridan is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks in Sheridan.
Donations for expenses related to her passing may be given at: https://gofund.me/25186ce2.
