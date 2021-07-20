Cynthia Gail Schlau, 62, of Sundance passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m., Friday, July 23 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.
The Schlau family is celebrating the life of Gail, who was known to most people as “Gator.”
She was born a daughter of Robert and Ann (Belk) Morgan on June 6, 1959, in Covington, Tennessee. She grew up in Munford, Tennessee, and it was there Gail met the love of her life, Mark Schlau, and the two were married in 1977. To this union two sons were born: Nicholas and Matthew.
In 1981, Gail and her family moved to Gillette. In Gillette, Gail worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier until her retirement three years ago. Gail and Mark moved to an area west of Sundance, where they made their home.
During her retirement, she loved to do gardening and listen to music. Her cherished time was when it came to Nicholas, who would send her poetry (which she loved), and with Matt. He would play his guitar for her and she would make him play all night long!
Gail loved her family and friends very much. But if you weren’t doing things right, “Gator Gail” would set you straight!
Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Mark Schlau of Sundance; sons, Nicholas Schlau of Durango, Colorado, and Matthew Schlau of Gillette; one granddaughter, Aubrey Schlau of Gillette; three sisters, Debbie Pickett and Jennette Philips, both of Covington, and Sharon Jones of Munford; a sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Gordon Young of Sundance; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Morgan; and sister, Beverly Morgan.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.