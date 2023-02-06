William Allen “Bill” Parker, 85, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, peacefully, in his home after a brave battle with an extended illness.
Mr. Parker worked at Mare Island Navel Shipyard as a Civil Service General Foreman on submarines, including some nuclear, and for the VA in several locations. He was very proud of his career, he entertained and educated many with his stories and accomplishments.
He met and married his second wife and best friend, Gloria Starr, on Valentine’s Day 1980. The couple were “cruisers” and enjoyed many wonderful trips together. He retired in 1989, and the couple moved to Gillette in 1998 to be closer to family.
Even he didn’t know how much he was going to love being “uncle Bill” to all the kids. Mr. Parker also took pride in his beautiful homes and immaculate landscapes. Prior to his illness, he was usually found in his yard, garage or workshop. He was also quick to lend his skills to his family’s remodeling projects.
Bill was an avid history buff, especially WWII. He enjoyed documentaries and John Wayne movies.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gloria Parker of Gillette; two sons by his previous marriage, Douglas Parker and Raymond Parker both of Carson City, Nevada; sisters, Sharon Hibbs and Laura Hanes, who, along with their husbands, LeRoy Hibbs and Dick Hanes, were also Mr. Parker's closest friends; plus many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
His presence will be missed, but his family’s memories of him will live on and be cherished.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
