Matthew Edward Becker passed away at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Matthew, the beloved son of Dr. Garry and Christi Becker was born on April 28, 1981, joining a sister and brother.
Matthew grew up in Gillette attending public school and Heritage Christian School. As a young child his inquisitive nature led to disassemble small kitchen appliances, such as microwaves, that had outlived their usefulness.
Shortly after this, began his lifelong relationship with computers. He worked in various aspects of this field for the rest of his life. He set up many websites, including one of the first websites for a local radio station. All the members of the family relied on him for maintaining and improving their electronic communication systems. His expertise will be hard to replace, plus we might have to pay for it now.
Everyone who met Matthew instantly felt like they had known him a long time. Matthew was the best brother in the world to his siblings. During his childhood and adolescence Matthew was noted for his joking and gentle pranks; usually but not universally well received.
When he walked into a room everyone always greeted him. He was the first to come up with a joke and he had everyone laughing. Matthew’s greatest attribute was his endearing kindness. He was the greatest uncle and great-uncle. He was always willing to help anywhere needed, especially when it came to his niece, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews.
He enjoyed hanging out with his family and going to barbecues, driving around, drawing, and watching movies. He was always a phone call away and would help anyone.
In the last four to five years, he had demonstrated remarkable ability to overcome many drug-related issues but his perseverance and with God’s help he was even able to quit cigarettes in January 2021. He did, however, continue to battle his mental demons to the end.
He will be greatly missed. To his family he was absolutely the best. He meant the world to his family.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother; and brother-in-law, Ray Warren.
He is survived by his father, Garry Becker; stepmother, Rita; sister, Lara; brother, Michael (Darla); niece, Lisa (Travis) White; nephews, Michael and Conner Becker; great-nephews, Maddox White, Teegan White, Tanner Hutton, Jaxon Becker and Johnathan Gorman; and great-niece, Khloe White.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
