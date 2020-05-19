Myrna Kay Schulke (1943-2020)
Alzheimer’s wins again.
Myrna Kay Taylor was born April 10, 1943, in Salinas, California, to Fern (deceased 1957) and Voy (deceased 1965), along with two siblings, Sherry (born 1945/deceased 2005) and Nicki (born 1957).
Myrna grew up and attended schools in California. After the death of her father, she dropped out of high school to help care for her younger sisters.
On Nov. 26, 1960, Myrna married Russell Weber Schulke, originally from Galva, Iowa. Russell was in the Navy serving aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Kearsarge CVS 33.
Myrna and Russell were married 59 years and six months and had four children: Russell Jr. (1963), Gwen (1965), Jennifer (1968) and Vanessa (1974). Nicki, Myrna’s youngest sister, was adopted by Russell and Myrna in 1965.
Russell and Myrna have six grandchildren.
In the 1980s, Myrna received her GED and then went on to earn a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) degree. Myrna worked at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette for many years.
During her tenure, the hospital awarded her Nurse of the Month and Nurse of the Year. Heroically, she was part of the staff that spent three days at the hospital during a major Wyoming snowstorm. Myrna’s nursing career was cut short due to the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s.
After being home cared for by her husband Russell for about 13 years, Myrna entered a nursing facility in Billings, Montana, on Jan. 22, 2010, residing there until her death Saturday, May 16, 2020 (10 years and 4 months).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana, in June.
Myrna will be missed by all who loved and knew her!
Condolences and contact via sch@bresnan.net and smithfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
