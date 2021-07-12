Sandra K. Jozwiak, 59, of Gillette was called to be at God's side on Friday, July 9, 2021.
A memorial begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at her home at 28 Patrick Henry Road in Gillette.
She was born July 30, 1961.
Sandie was very loved. She loved all of her family and friends. She loved her greenhouse, canning and helping around the farm. Her passion was photography and she loved to take pictures.
Sandie was the go-to for all family and friends. So much to say, so hard to write. The family asks for everyone to remember her in their own way.
Sandie is the beloved wife and soulmate of Walter Jozwiak; daughter of Alfred and Merry Webb; mother of Mykel and family, and David and family; grandmother of Mykel D., Catie, Rose and Stella; sister of Mark Coultes, Myke Sherman, Matt Sherman, Teri Cherwinski and Ronald Webb.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to 28 Patrick Henry Road, Gillette, WY 82718.
