Eileen M. Meister, 89, formerly of Laramie, Wyoming, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Campbell County Health, in Gillette.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church in Laramie and burial will be in the Green Hill Cemetery immediately following. Visitation is from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Eileen was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Holyoke, Colorado, to Joe W. and Virginia Dunn. The family lived in nearby Venango, Nebraska, where Eileen spent the first 10 years of her life. In 1943, the family relocated to Laramie.
Eileen graduated from Laramie Senior High School in 1951. During high school, Eileen met James E. Meister through his sisters and the couple got married in El Paso, Texas, (army base) in 1952.
Eileen dedicated her life to her family and was an avid seamstress. She worked part-time at the Student Health Services on UW campus. Later on, she enjoyed traveling and supporting grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities and sporting events. She also enjoyed the warmth of Arizona in the winter months.
Mrs. Meister is survived by her children, Kathie (Jerry) Means of Gillette, Ken Meister of Billings, Montana, and Dave (Jennifer) Meister of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Margie Huntzinger of San Ramon, California, and Lois Irving of Laramie; one brother, Dale Dunn of Laramie; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Tim) Galles of Casper, Wyoming, Shelby (Melanie) Means, Stephenie Means, Shanele (Charlie) Wilson, all of Gillette, Seth (Courtney) Means of Kelowna, B.C. Canada, Riley Meister of Yakima, Washington, and Molly Meister of Peoria, Illinois; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Meister; and grandson, Jake Meister.
Memorials may be made to St. Laurence general fund at https://www.osvhub.com/stlaurenceotoole/giving/funds.
Visit montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
