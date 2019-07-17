Elsie S. Rosier, 85, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Funeral services for Elsie Rosier begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Elsie was born Nov. 24, 1933, to Edward and Margaret (Harig) Gibbsin in Wyoming Township Kent County Michigan, near Grand Rapids.
She attended Godwin High School in Grand Rapids, where she had a job as a waitress.
She was raised Catholic and was active in her church, even singing in the choir.
Growing up, she traveled around with the carnival with her parents where her mom and dad performed a motorcycle act called the “Wall of Death.”
At age 13, she and her family moved to Florida for a profitable business opportunity with the Rosiers — moonshining!
This is where she met her future husband, Robert Rosier, for the first time. From that very moment she knew she was going to marry him.
After a brief time of moonshining, the still was raided and her father ended up serving time. During this time, her mom, brother and herself moved back to Michigan.
At age 18, she and her family moved back to Florida permanently. Elsie and Robert were married a year later on Dec. 2, 1952, in Tampa, Florida.
They had six children who were all born in Tampa. She helped create a family band, “The String Stealers,” and was their biggest supporter. She never missed a performance. She had a love for music and was a talented dancer who would often win first place with her jitterbug skills.
She and her husband owned and operated a family farm where they raised many animals, as she has always had a love for her animals.
In August 1976, the family moved to Gillette for better job opportunities. She started a position with the school district and drove a bus until her retirement in 2002.
After her retirement, she babysat her great-grandchildren, who kept her busy, and enjoyed spending time with her family and having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over.
She would take them on many adventures from the drive-in movies, to garage sales on Saturdays and going to Wall Drug, which was her favorite place.
She also enjoyed crocheting and even taught all her grandchildren the skill. She loved the holidays, especially Halloween, which was her favorite. She always had a large supply of candy and made sure each trick-or-treater left with a full bucket.
She kept a strong faith in God her whole life. Being Catholic, she would buy rosaries and give them to people who were ill, having surgery or if she just felt they needed one. Her family always teased her that she had a direct line to God.
Nothing ever slowed her down or kept her home. She was super sociable and was well known in the community. Many say she had the biggest heart and she was well-liked.
Elsie is survived by her children, Terry (Jack) Forgar, Robert Rosier II, William (Tammy) Rosier, Edward (Cindy) Rosier and Rebel (Robert) Miller; grandchildren, Billy (Tammie) Bennett, Terry (Jon) Lueras, Cassy (Cody) Morris, Toby (Courtney) Bennett, Rudy (Heather) Rosier, John (Marcella) Rosier, Daniel (Tammy) Rosier, Willy (Sara) Rosier, Murphy Rosier, Katie (Sam) Boothe, Daniel (Jenny) Mitchell, Kari (Rich) Hopkins, Matt (Jenny) Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell, Edward (Katie) Rosier, Josh (Amanda) Knittel, Robert (Toni) Miller III and Sandy Miller; 39 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by an infant sister, Jeralee; husband, Robert Rosier Sr.; infant son, Baby Rosier; granddaughter, Heather Knittel; grandson, Joshua Mitchell; parents; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged in Elsie’s name to benefit a local animal shelter of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.