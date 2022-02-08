Clifford “Cliff” Kirk, 86, of Gillette died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
A gathering of family and friends is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
Clifford Eugene Kirk was born Nov. 18, 1935, to Nann Opal and Clifford Andrew Kirk in Rawlins.
He attended school in Rawlins and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1953. He attended the University of Wyoming, Colorado School of Banking and SMU of Texas.
Mr. Kirk met Geraldine Anselmi in Rock Springs and the couple married June 23, 1957.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army and served from 1958 through 1964. He was honorably discharged, and the family lived in Casper from 1967-1978. The family moved to Gillette in 1978 and has resided here since.
He served as president of the First National Bank for 38 years and also served on the Game and Fish Commission and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming.
His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two grandsons.
Cliff is survived by his two sons, Andrew and Kris Kirk, both of Gillette.
Memorials are suggested to benefit the Gillette College Foundation.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette. WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
