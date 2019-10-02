Glenda Ann Rumph passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, into the loving arms of our Lord after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Edward Sisti officiating.
Glenda was born in Miles City, Montana, on Aug. 19, 1952, to Robert and Catherine Rumph.
She grew up on the family ranch in southeastern Montana, where she enjoyed riding her favorite horse, Bosco, up in the north woods.
Her early school years were spent in a one-room schoolhouse on the family ranch, Rusell Rumph Ranch on Butte Creek. Freshman year, the family moved to Broadus for her to attend high school, and she graduated as valedictorian of her class.
Because she was so musically talented, she picked up the trumpet. She began training on the piano by BeBe Warner, and then her passion for musical instruments began.
Her first couple of years in college were in Asbury, Kentucky, and she later moved to Bozeman, Montana, where she finished two degrees, one in Biology and the other an English teacher.
After college, she taught for a couple of years and later moved to Gillette, where she worked at the radio station, writing ads.
In 1985, she opened the music store, Music World, and ran it for several years. It was around this time she met Lonnie Hibbs and eventually married in 1999.
She fell in love with his children and raised them as her own. The couple later divorced, but she remained close to the children and grandkids.
Because she always had a big heart and compassion for people, she never turned anyone away. In her later years, she enjoyed gardening, flowers and her animals. She will always be remembered for her kindred spirit, and her love and devotion to Jesus Christ.
Glenda is survived by sisters, Debra Hays of Denver, Colorado, and Robin Rumph of Gillette; niece, Autumn Rumph of Gillette; her stepchildren; many grandchildren; Felicity Etienne, who was the apple of her eye; and her caregiver and lifelong friend, Amber Brinkerhoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine Rumph of Biddle, Montana.
Memorials may be made in Glenda’s name to benefit Gillette Animal Shelter. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
