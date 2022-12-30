Our loving brother and son, Max Baird Sorenson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, due to complications from injuries sustained playing basketball.
Max was born Dec. 9, 2005, in Salt Lake City, to Scott Max Sorenson and Leslie Sarah Baird.
Max had an incredible work ethic and was very disciplined. His focus was evidenced by his achievements at school, on the basketball court, at church and in his social activities. Even more important than those successes were his welcoming smile, kind eyes, curly locks and loving personality, which made friendship with him easy and comfortable and was felt by everyone.
Max had the rare experience of living in five different states during his life including Utah, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and Wyoming, and his network of friends, family, classmates and teammates spans the country. The magnitude of his influence has been felt by the Sorenson family from the outpouring of love and support from people who knew Max and were loved and impacted by him.
Max was a junior at Thunder Basin High School where as a smart, hard-working student he maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. This year, he was inducted into the National Honor Society, a rare achievement for a junior. He was so humble and unassuming about this achievement that he forgot to mention the awards ceremony to his parents, who found out from a fellow parent who forwarded a video of Max to his parents so they could attend virtually.
Recently Max’s English teacher sent a letter to his parents after taking his son to watch a basketball game where he expressed his gratitude for Max’s example. He said, “I just wanted to let you know what an amazing son you have! Max is a tremendous role model for all kids and I'm glad my son got to see him play and I look forward to watching many more games this season.”
Max loved basketball and in particular he loved his teammates, coaches, and the chance to travel to various locations to play. He was a member of the varsity basketball team at Thunder Basin High School and looked forward to helping the Bolts to a repeat Wyoming state championship in 2023. He accrued quite the collection of jerseys from playing on teams from Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming, most recently proudly wearing No. 3 for the Bolts.
His love for basketball was matched only by his passion for other outdoor sports and activities like golf, wakesurfing and wakeboarding at the lake, cruising the side-by-side in the hills with his dad, and any excuse to hang out with all of his friends and cousins. He was an avid BYU fan and loved every opportunity to cheer for the Cougars.
Max loved his savior and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He attended early-morning seminary and served as the bishop’s first assistant in his Gillette ward as well as other leadership positions in the church. He really loved attending the temple and serving others through his participation there with the youth. He had been preparing to go on a mission and follow the example of his sister, cousins, uncles, grandparents and both his mom and dad.
Max loved his family. He was the perfect road trip companion. His mellow and accommodating personality was well-suited for a car full of his sisters and brother, accompanied by his playlist of country music songs. He was a good listener, which gave him the rare gift of providing empathy and understanding to everyone. He could always be found with his brother, Ben, shooting hoops or swinging clubs.
Max is survived by his parents, Scott Max Sorenson and Leslie Baird Sorenson; his siblings, Annie Christine, 19, who is currently serving a mission at the San Diego Mormon Battalion Site, Benjamin Herbert, 14, a freshman at Thunder Basin High School, Beth Maxine, 11, a sixth grader at Pronghorn Elementary, Caroline Marie, 7, a second grader at Pronghorn Elementary; his grandparents, Max Sorenson and Karin Sorenson of Salt Lake City; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
We find great comfort in knowing of his joyous reunion with his grandparents Dennis Ray Baird and Christine Jones Baird and other great grandparents and family preceding him in death.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718. It will be live-streamed and made available for all to view.
To watch the live stream and express condolences please visit gillettememorialchapel.com/obituaries/max-sorenson.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Gillette LDS Chapel, 2903 Allen Ave., Gillette, Wyoming 82718, and Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater prior to services.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
