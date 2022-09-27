Russell Lee Gray, 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home, in Upton, Wyoming, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Upton Community Center, with Steve Stroud officiating. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton. A gathering will take place after the burial at Sunset Amigos, lunch will be provided.
Russell was born Dec. 8, 1958, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Jim and Betty Gray. He was a lifelong member of the Upton community.
Growing up, Russell loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. His pride and joy was his horse, Buck. He enjoyed taking him hunting and working cows with his buddy, Kevin Gose. Hunting and fishing were Russell’s passions that he never outgrew. He looked forward to hunting season each year and went fishing every time he got the opportunity.
Russell was a volunteer firefighter for the Upton Fire Department, fighting town and county fires. He once was sent to a fire in California, where he talked the female helicopter pilot into letting him go on a ride with her. After 20 minutes, he requested to land! In 1988, Russell was awarded the Outstanding Fireman award.
Russell started working in the oil fields right out of high school. He went on to work for Inyan Kara Services where he became lifelong friends with Bob and Ray Riehemann and their families. He worked several years at the American Colloid Bentonite Plant, Terra Resources and was a policeman for the Upton Police Department. He spent the past 30 years working in the coal mines. In 2021, his health forced him to retire from Arch Coal. He truly missed his “A Crew” buddies and had planned to someday return…GOD had other plans…
Russell loved kids of all ages, and kids loved him. He spoiled his nieces and nephews every chance he got. He taught them how to hunt, fish, drive and anything else he could, never telling them “no” or that he was too busy.
Russell and his dad, Jim, had a closeness like no other. They enjoyed many of the same things and were able to spend almost every day together keeping busy. They were best friends.
Russell was predeceased by his mom, Betty Gray; sister, Jeanne (Lynch) Metzenberg; niece, Summer Dawn Prichard; and nephew, Devin Gray.
He is survived by his dad, Jim Gray; brother, Jim (Leane) Gray; sisters, Debbie (Gray) Kimsey, Deby Lynch, Linda (Kevin) Whisler, and Jona Gray; nephews, Justin, Billy, and Jeramy Kimsey, Darby Whisler, Dennis Schweitzer, and Sonny Coffey; nieces, Cheryl Castillo, Brandi Castillo, Heather Dillinger, Christy Porter, Jamie Metzenberg, and Mandy Jones; and several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his faithful dog, Rusty.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.