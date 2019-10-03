Eric Wayne Badwound
Eric Wayne Badwound, 50, of Gillette, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper of cardiac arrest.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Badwound begins at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with a vigil at 7.
He was born July 2, 1969, to Doris Ann Badwound (Six Feathers) and Joy Gabriel Badwound in Gillette.
He spent his childhood surrounded by siblings and many other children his parents opened their door to.
He had many passions in life, some of which included bingo, softball and being a Broncos and Yankees fan, but his biggest passion was being a father and grandfather.
Mr. Badwound loved coaching and was always a helping hand when needed. He had a heart of gold and could put a smile on anyone’s face.
When he wasn’t at work, he spent his free time at the softball fields umpiring softball in the summer and being a referee for basketball in the winter. Through both of those activities, he made lifelong friends.
You could also find him in front of the TV watching his favorite sports or WWE wresting.
He loved his job and worked his way up from being a custodian to the transportation director of the Campbell County Senior Center. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Badwound is survived by daughter, Brittany; grandson, Chayton; brothers, Joy, Bruce, Reynold and Charles of Gillette; sisters, Patricia Badwound of Denver, Colorado, and Melody Wright of Thornton, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Joy Badwound; infant brother, Joy Badwound; brother, Tony Hernandez-Badwound; and a nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
