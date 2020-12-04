James Albert “Jim” Reeves, 94, accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Sept. 27, 1926, to the late Fred and Eunice Reeves, a schoolteacher and homemaker, near Pollock, Missouri.
He enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 2, 1944, and served on the USS Kula Golf CVE 108 in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged Dec. 18, 1945.
Jim was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his sweetheart and classmate, Roma Moriarty, on June 8, 1946. Together they ran the family farm until 1959, when he came to Wyoming to help with Reeves Concrete and manage the plant here in Gillette.
Jim retired in 1975 to real estate investing, all the while buying back the pieces of the farm in Missouri, the plots that had been lost due to the Depression and financial hardship. This was his pursuit all the days of his life, even checking out parcels while he was there in October of this year.
James is survived by his sons, Ben Reeves and wife Lindy, grandchildren Casey, Ryan and Jamie (Pedersen); James Reeves II and wife Micaela, grandchildren Thaen and Caeden; daughters, Deb Vergnani and husband Bob, grandchildren Paul, Steven and Jason; Peggy Green and husband Wayne, grandchildren Isaac, Samuel, Joshua and Shad; Heather Rodriguez and husband Bo, grandchildren Roma and Bowen; Tiffany Reeves and Desiree Barnette; and his great-grandchildren, Stella and Blake Reeves, Mariah, Allyssa and Milania Vergnani and Xander, Richard, Steven and Sacred Green.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roma; son, Mark; his brothers; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to benefit American Legion Post 42 or Folds of Honor.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
