Carol Ann Whitted, 71, went to her eternal resting place Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Crescent Valley, Nevada, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born Feb. 8, 1948, to Edwin and Martha Seymour Gross in Dupree, South Dakota. Carol was raised and went to school in Sturgis, South Dakota.
She met and married the love of her life, Merlin Lee Whitted, on Aug. 27, 1969, in Sturgis.
Into the union Merlin brought a son, Gene, and a daughter, Lucinda “Lucy” and Carol brought two daughters, Sheri and Shelda.
Later the family welcomed a new member, Rene. Merlin adopted Sheri and Shelda, uniting the family. This union lasted 42 years until Merlin passed away.
She worked as a waitress in a few restaurants, but her true calling was being a wife and stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed doing different crafts, dancing and visiting with friends and family. She was an excellent cook with kuchen being her specialty that was often requested.
Carol shared her life with her children, Sheri Whitted of Huron, South Dakota, Shelda (Michael) Hook of Hawarden, Iowa, Rene (Derrick) Dunlap of Crescent Valley, Nevada, Lucy (Marvin) Schofield of Medicine Bow, Wyoming, and Gene (Donna) Whitted of Gillette; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Nerine) Gross of Sturgis; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Froke of Brandon, South Dakota, MaDonna (Lee) Maroon of Walla Walla, Washington, Carol (Frank) Nemec of Plymouth, Washington, and Debra (Christopher) Scudder of Prescott, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Martha Gross; husband, Merlin Whitted; daughter, Darla May Ladson; brother, Tommy Gross; maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
She will be dearly missed but not forgotten.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.