Kenneth Wilson Burr, 90, of Moorcroft passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette. Family and friends may call at the cemetery chapel for a viewing from noon to 1.
A celebration of life will be held the summer of 2021 at Keyhole Reservoir.
Kenny was born on Wednesday, April 30, 1930, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Edward Eckdahl and Marguerite (Lowrey) Burr. He was raised and educated in Rozet, Wyoming.
Kenny worked for Knisely-Moore Construction and was proud to say he helped build Keyhole Dam in the 1950s. He also worked for True Oil, was a rancher on Buffalo Creek south of Upton, Wyoming, and in his later years served as a camp host at Keyhole, retiring at age 88.
Kenny was a pilot, loved to ride motorcycles, had a love of the outdoors and spent his summers at Keyhole camping, boating, fishing, water skiing and spending time with family and friends.
His love of music included dancing (until his legs no longer allowed it) and playing the harmonica. He played at the Moorcroft Senior Center every Wednesday and traveled to senior living facilities in surrounding towns, sharing his love of music.
He spent many winters in Arizona. He was one heck of a storyteller and always kept everyone wondering, “is this one true?”
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward, on Nov. 9, 1958; mother, Marguerite, on April 3, 1989; son, Kenneth Edward Burr, on July 26, 2005; daughter-in-law, Linda Burr; sisters, Mildred Mooney and Evelyn Fisher; and brothers, Charles Burr, Walter Burr, Curtis Burr and Leslie Burr.
Kenny is survived by twin daughters, Cristy Lee (Gary) Ludemann of Springview, Nebraska, and Cathy Jo (Bill) Tibbs of Douglas; son, Melvin Dennis Burr of Mount Morris, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Twyla Burr of Upton; and sister-in-law, Doris Burr of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Steven (Kristine) Schiller, Sheri (Donald) Blackburn, Lori (Isidro) Castorena, Chad Ludemann, Stacey (Michael) Farnsworth, Jason (Dina) Tibbs, Travis (Cheryl) Burr, Wade (Angie) Ludemann, Bridgette (Chad Hodson), Brandon (Gizem Keysan) Burr and Shannon (Luke) Cochran; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Moorcroft Senior Center, P.O. Box 591, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
The Gorman Funeral Homes — Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
