Nyla Jean Kellar
Nyla Jean Kellar, 86, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren and Deacon Kim Carroll officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
She was born March 16, 1933, in Williston, North Dakota, to Clifford and Alma Jane (Zimmerman) Stedem.
In 1951, she married Henry Delaney, and together they had eight children. Henry died in 1970.
In 1974, she married Keith Kellar and lived in Casper until 1992, when they retired and moved to Ray, North Dakota. In 2014, they moved to Gillette due to declining health and to be closer to family.
In 2015, they moved into the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center until the time of her death.
She loved sewing, crafting, crocheting and having coffee with friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Kellar is survived by her husband of 45 years, Keith; sister, Margaret Tjaden of Minnesota; children, Cathy Delaney of Norfolk, Virginia, Christine Robertson of Greenville, Georgia, Mark Delaney of Casper, Mike Delaney of Oak Harbor, Washington, John Delaney of Camdenton, Missouri, James Delaney of Independence, Missouri, and Julie Delaney of Gillette; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley; son, Joseph Delaney; and one granddaughter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
