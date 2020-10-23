Germain “Geri” K. Cebulla, 76, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with Thurston Birdwell officiating.
She was the wife of Joseph Cebulla, and they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage together.
She was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Springfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Erick and Bessie (Dittbenner) Arndt.
She worked for Kerr McGee-Jacobs Ranch mine doing payroll for 20 years. She then worked for Kennecott in Gillette doing records retention for 10 years.
She enjoyed many hobbies, such as building houses with Joe, woodworking, horseback riding, quilting and spending hours enjoying time with her family and grandchildren.
Her grandchildren were the world to her. She was the most kindhearted, sweetest, always smiling person you had ever met. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it and always saw the best in everyone.
Mrs. Cebulla is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Aimee, Conner and Robbin Hannah; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The family requests that memorials be made in her name to benefit the Campbell County Senior Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.