Dora Christensen, 80, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Campbell County Health from complications of COVID-19.
A celebration of life is planned for mid-May 2021.
She was born May 12, 1940, in Isabel, South Dakota, to Albert and Emma Fuhrer.
Mrs. Christensen is survived by her husband, Larry Christensen; sister, Martha Waddell; sons, Keith and Sid Milliken, and Wade Christensen; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emma Fuhrer; siblings, Frank, Floyd, Gilbert, Lenard and Helen; son, Brad Milliken; and one grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.