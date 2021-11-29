Connie Louise Pond, 62, of Gillette gained her angel wings Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Connie was born Dec. 28, 1958, in Casper, Wyoming, to William Dean Powell and Virginia Lee Powell. She spent her childhood split between Illinois and Wyoming.
She married at an early age and had two daughters, Melissa and Crystal. She remarried Michael A. Pond on June 21, 1986, and remained together for 21 years.
Connie always enjoyed the outdoors going camping, fishing and riding motorcycles, especially with family. She was an exceptional cribbage player and cosmetologist, but her favorite title was “Grandma.”
Connie is survived by her daughters, Melissa D. Stiles (Terry) of Kemmer, Wyoming, and Crystal Byram (Evan) of Gillette; brothers, Larry Ide and Jack Ide (Linda) all of Texas and Steve Powel (Shirley) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; daughter-niece Tanya Bryan (Cathy) of Iowa; and many more nieces and nephews; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Mom was a loving and caring person, who called everyone around her “family.” She loved them with all her heart and soul.
A date for the celebration of life is yet to be determined.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.