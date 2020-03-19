Dave Eggebraaten
Former Gillette resident Dave Eggebraaten, 84, of Lakeland, Florida, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was born Jan. 22, 1936, to Palmer and Vi Eggebraaten in Madison, South Dakota.
Music was his passion and songs would just seem to flow from within him. He recorded and produced more than 30 albums and written most of the songs, and some CDs and even cassettes of his music are still available.
Mr. Eggebraaten was a people person, even when he couldn’t see or hear very well, he did not let that hinder him from talking with anyone.
He always was passing out his music CDs to visiting ministers, evangelists, singers and people he would casually meet.
Mr. Eggebraaten is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoAnne Balk Eggebraaten; one son; two daughters, including Kristal Hedlund of Gillette; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers; one sister; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. April 18 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 3501 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33809.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 10626 Pathfinder Trail, Lakeland, FL 33809, or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
