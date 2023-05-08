Charismatic, funny, exuberant, and the life of the party are ways that anyone would describe Zarif Khan Jr. Kindhearted, loving, generous, gentle, and passionate are the ways his family and close friends would add.
Zarif was born Jan. 10, 1956, in Sheridan Wyoming, to Zarif "Hot Tamale Louie" and Fatima Khan.
Growing up in Sheridan he participated in wrestling and as many clubs as possible before graduating from Sheridan High School in 1975.
Zarif’s excitement started at a young age, creating his entrepreneurship personality by mowing people’s yards, and doing side jobs. He saved what he made and bought his first motel right out of high school in 1975, bragging he bought it before his first car. Throughout his life Zarif’s enthusiasm for business grew and he slowly expanded his businesses across four states.
Zarif’s passion could be seen in everything he did in his life. When the topic of wrestling was brought up, Zarif would light up and talk about the sport for hours, recalling exact scores of specific matches that happened years in the past. Cheering on Sheridan’s wrestling team, he bragged about going to 45 of the last 50 Wyoming High School State Championships.
He coached and mentored kids of all ages for over 30 years, including coaching his twin boys, Usman and Suliaman, from their youth years through high school. His passion continued well past his boys' graduation influencing the lives of thousands of kids in the sport of wrestling and life.
The past few years Zarif spent his time between Gillette and Greeley, Colorado, spending almost every weekend admiring and coaching all three of his grandsons in the sport of wrestling. The pride on his face from watching his grandsons was beyond words.
Zarif’s name translates as “Jester and Witty,” and he was exactly that. He wasn’t afraid of talking to anyone and always had a big presence, starting conversations with strangers and leaving as good friends. His friends would say, “You always knew when Zarif was in the building because you could hear the trail of laughter and smell the rich aroma of his cologne." His mind spit out numbers faster than a calculator. You could tell him any math problem and he knew the answer immediately.
As a father, Zarif was strong and compassionate. He was involved with everything his kids were participating in. While the kids were in elementary school, he would always end the year giving limo rides to their friends and buying dilly bars for the entire school. Zarif would also take the kids to school early for club meetings, helping with school projects, whether it was waking up at 5 a.m. or dedicating his time into the wee hours of the night helping his boys get extra practice time to have an edge when it came to wrestling. He was at every doctor’s appointment, and surgery for his daughter Eman, always showing his emotions of strength and concern on his face. He loved his family beyond words.
His daughter, Ashia, will always remember the fun drives to Denver singing country songs/Backstreet Boys, pool/BBQ parties in the summer, and his continued generosity of feeding/housing and donations to the less fortunate. His son, Usman, will always remember trips to Pakistan, his mentorship of everything wrestling, and exploring the food culture all over the country. His son, Suliaman will always remember the way he could make anyone smile, how he would always goof around with people, his passion for wrestling, and the amazing aroma of his cologne. All three remember their dad and Eman sneaking off to get coffee, or a burger because their mom was taking too long to cook.
Zarif’s life may have been shorter than anyone who knew and loved him would have liked, but he truly lived a full and happy life. All those who met or knew Zarif will never forget his eyes and his contagious laugh. He affected thousands of lives all over the world. Zarif will always be missed and remembered.
Zarif was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Eman Khan.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashia; sons, Usman, and Suliaman; and three dearly loved grandchildren, Xavier, Nolan, and Landon.
Zarif went to heaven peacefully in his Greeley home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please keep Zarif’s generosity alive with a donation in his name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Ramada Inn Conference Center in Sheridan. Please come share stories and memories with the family.
The family would appreciate any, and all photos of Zarif Khan. They are asking for the pictures to either be donated in person, or emailed to usman_khan789@yahoo.com.
