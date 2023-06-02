Charles LaVerne Tesch Sr. of Pine Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Eugene Zeller officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Charles was born and raised in Lead, South Dakota, to Charles Arnold Tesch Sr. and Gertrude Marie Tesch (Bratt). He was baptized, confirmed and married at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead.
He married Myrna Rae Tesch (Eidsness) on June 11, 1960. Their two children, Cheryl Lynn Tesch (Allen) and Charles Laverne Tesch, Jr. also attended, were baptized, and confirmed at Bethel.
Chuck attended and graduated from Lead High School in 1956. He started raising a family with Myrna then went back to school at Black Hills State University while working for the Homestake Mining Company in Lead. He graduated in 1968 with a degree in Industrial Arts and Economics.
His career at Homestake varied over many years, and he was the mine superintendent when he retired in 1995. He was recognized for his manner of managing people and production.
After retirement he started a consulting company where he traveled to Chile, Tobago, Canada, and many U.S. states.
During the 10 years of consulting Chuck and Myrna built their dream home in Pine Haven which has less snow than Lead. After he retired from consulting, Chuck and Myrna traveled to far places like China, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii and following the Martin Luther trail through Europe.
They followed rivers (Danube, Rhine) in Europe, the Columbia River in Washington state and Alaskan rivers on a smaller river cruise ship. These smaller river cruising adventures were longtime favorites.
During his life, Chuck was active as a Scout leader, volunteer fireman, Kiwanis, church councils, car clubs, and helping those in need of help.
Chuck’s many friends were very important people in his life. He developed many close friends over his lifetime, but family was always his priority.
Chucks hobbies were many but included snowmobiling while in South Dakota, politics (throughout his life), woodworking, restoring classic cars, collecting mining related antiques, restoring gas pumps and oil related memorabilia, building garages for his collections and making the Pine Haven yard the best kept yard in town.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Myrna; daughter, Cheryl of Alban Ontario; son, Chuck and wife Susan of White Rock, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Jared, Sarah and Caleb; one great-grandchild, Lev; and sibling, Arnold Tesch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Leroy, Bob, Marlene, Bill and David.
The family requests any gifts or memorials be sent to the Campbell County Home Hospice in care of Chuck Tesch. The Hospice will use any monetary donations to help the wonderful nursing staff and to support those in need. The website for the CCHH is https://www.cchwyo.org/services/home-health-and-hospice/.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
