LeRoy S. Sandau, 84 years young, of Casper died Friday, April 2, 2021, at home.
Services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2300 E. 15th St., in Casper.
LeRoy was born Dec. 12, 1936, to Emanuel and Margaret Sandau. He was one of 11 children raised in and around Beulah and Zap, North Dakota.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He completed his basic training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and the remainder of his enlistment he served his country in Korea.
In 1957 he moved to Poplar, Montana, to work for Western Oil Well Service, and this is where he met his soon-to-be wife, Sharon Moran. They were married Dec. 31, 1960.
LeRoy moved around the oil fields of the west with his family in tow until November 1970, when he went to work for Black Hills Oil Marketers as a mechanic in Gillette. He worked his way from mechanic to district foremen of BHT’s Gillette operation.
In 1980, the Williston Basin oil boom was in full swing and BHT’s fleet in Watford City, North Dakota, was expanding at a rapid rate. They needed a special man who knew maintenance and trucks. LeRoy was called upon to fill those roles. Through his leadership, the fleet ran smoothly and he helped design, oversee construction and move into a new facility on the east side of Watford City.
In 1988, LeRoy was once again called to take over a key position for BHT. He moved to Casper as superintendent of maintenance for all of Black Hills Trucking equipment, where he oversaw the smooth blending of BHT and Getter Trucking maintenance departments. He was a credit to the True Companies — loyal, honest and straightforward.
Retiring in 2002, you could find Leroy working on cars and occasionally strumming a guitar.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 60 years; three daughters, Vickie (Randy) Haynes of Gillette and their children, Jennifer, Michael, Mason, Desiree and Jillian and nine great-grandchildren; Brenda (Jim) Clifton of Fargo and their children, Brandon, Chelsea, Alex and Christian; Sherri (Dave) Rumminger of Castle Rock and their son, Ben; and two brothers, Gordon (LaVonne) Sandau of Bismark, North Dakota, and Vern (Diane) Sandau of Billings, Montana.
Condolences and memorials may be sent in care of Bustards & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601 with memorials made out to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
