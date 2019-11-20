Amir Sancher, 80, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Memorial services begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at New Life Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Paul Baughman officiating.
Amir was born April 10, 1939, to Ramji and Jamna (Davi) Das in Moga, India.
He came to America at the age of 18 by himself. In 1970, he married Shirley J. Harrington.
He attended Black Hills State University and received his Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to attend the University of Montana, receiving a Master of Education degree and also a diploma from the National Commercial Lending School from the University of Oklahoma and from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
He was a Social Science teacher in Lander and was on the state Department of Education in Cheyenne. He owned and operated Amir’s Bar and Restaurant in Jeffery City.
He was employed as a teller at First Wyoming Bank in Lusk, and became president of First Wyoming Bank in Gillette.
He served as a Campbell County Commissioner from 2007-2010. He was instrumental in getting the Boys & Girls Club started and has done volunteer work at his church, as a domestic violence response volunteer, as a member of the anti-harassment in the schools committee and as a member of the parent advisory board on drug and alcohol problems in the schools.
He also served as a board member of the Northeast Wyoming Red Cross. He was selected in 2001 for the News Record’s 10 Who Make a Difference.
Amir is survived by his son, Chris Sancher; grandson, Austin Sancher; and granddaughters, Anushka Dixit and Marissa Mayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Darryl Rand Sancher.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
