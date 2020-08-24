Sadie Astrid (Ojanen) Dockter, 92, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Casper.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jared Tucher officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
Sadie was born Jan. 17, 1928, to Walter John and Fannie A. (Antilla) Ojanen on a farm near Wing, North Dakota. She was the oldest of five sisters and one brother.
She attended rural schools and graduated from Wing High School in 1945. Sadie continued her education at Valley City State Teacher’s College and at the Gillette campus. Bookkeeping was her life’s vocation in North Dakota as well as Gillette.
Sadie married Robert C. (Bob) Dockter on July 2, 1948, at Goodrich, North Dakota.
To this union, four children were born: Patrice (Gary) Carter, Mark Dockter of Gillette, Kevin (Camille) Dockter of Weatherford, Texas, and Lori (Mike) Baken of Casper.
The family extends to eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Delilah) Carter, Jenna (Cameron) Castleberry, Sydney (Derek) D’Agosta, Aaron (Tiffany) Baken, Casey Dockter, Lindsay (Pete) Dockter-Holub, Kelly (Zachary) Dubose and Kira (Daniel) Dehnel.
There also are 21 great-grandchildren, Krystian, Aleigh, Isabelle, Jaxon and Parker Carter, Claire Castleberry, Larson, Tensley and Blaine D’Agosta, Dillon and Peyton Dockter, Pete Jr., Jenna and Holden Holub, Khloe and Savannah Dubose, Quinn and Bradley Baken and Christian, Eric and Noah Dehnel.
After Sadie retired, volunteering became her life. She was active in her church, Trinity Lutheran, Beta Sigma Phi and the community. She was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader.
Sadie was named one of Gillette’s Ten Who Made a Difference in 2003. She also received the International Award of Distinction in Beta Sigma Phi.
Preceding her in death is her husband; parents; four sisters; one brother; and one son.
Survivors include her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Sadie’s name to benefit the Trinity Lutheran Loan Fund or the Boys Cottage at the YES House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed via the internet at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.