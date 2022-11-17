Myrtle "Mert" Grace Christopherson, 91, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at her home.
Per Mert's request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Mert was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Glasgow, Montana, to John Blake and Annie Margaret (Taylor) Ryan.
Mert married Leland M. Christopherson Jan. 25, 1955. From that union, they had two children, Lon and Shari. They later divorced.
Mert moved to Gillette in 1998. She began working at Wal-Mart, where she showcased her talents and crafty side. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, playing games and the great outdoors.
Family was very important to Mert and she so looked forward to holiday get-togethers and family reunions. She had a soft spot in her heart for all animals.
Mert is survived by her children, Lon (Mary) Christopherson of Gillette and Shari (Roy) Pierce of Deadwood, South Dakota; grandchildren, Nick Warlow of Boise, Idaho, Kristen Warlow of Gillette and Jennifer Johnson of Mahtomedi, Minnesota; great-grandson, Dawson Johnson of Mahtomedi; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Norma Ferguson, Helen Ryan, Blanch Johnston and Shirley Baldwin.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
