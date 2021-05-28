Rebecca Lynn Vandom, 62, of Gillette died of cancer Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 13, 1959, in Wheatland to Roseanna Stamm and Howard Eugene Corson.
She loved being with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone in a time of need.
She was a very active person. She loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. She also enjoyed collecting knickknacks.
She is now with her soulmate, Ronald Vandom, in heaven. She is loved by everyone and will be solely and dearly missed.
Mrs. Vandom is survived by her three sons, Rodney Vandom, Josh Vandom and Charley Vandom; mother, Roseanna Howe; siblings; and numerous grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Vandom; and siblings.
