Daniel Wayne Hagemann gained his wings on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 6:18 p.m.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette with Pastor Eugene Zeller officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Daniel was born Jan. 12, 1935, to Edward FH and Gretchen (Morse) Hagemann on the family farm near Winfred, South Dakota.
He grew up and lived on the family farm until he enlisted in the Navy. He served from July 1, 1957 to March 31, 1961, then he was in the Reserves until June 30, 1963. He received two Good Conduct Medals.
He met the love of his life, Audrey Sheppard, in Madison, South Dakota, in 1960. They were married May 19, 1961. To this union, four children were born.
He worked as a crane/equipment operator in the construction and mining industries until 1997. His interests over the years included John Deere and Oliver tractors, all Caterpillar equipment, Ford trucks, auction sales, rock collecting and gardening.
He was a member of Prince of Prince Church in Gillette and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Farold, O’Dell, Gail and Lyndon; sisters, Linda Ballentyne, Elvera Sinnes, Ardith Rowland and Gretchen Elliott.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey, of Gillette; sons, Mark (Erica) of Longmont, Colorado, Marty (Neil Henneck) of Douglas, Wyoming, and Merle (Danielle) of Kamiah, Idaho; daughter, Misty (William) Stevens of Wright, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Marlyn (Diane) of Snohomish, Washington; along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
