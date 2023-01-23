Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan, 81, of Gillette, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery Shelter with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Gwen was born June 11, 1941, to Joseph and Velma Garner in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the second oldest of six children. She maintained close relationships with all of them throughout their lives.
She met Jesse Sullivan and married on Sept. 14, 1957. The two moved to Gillette to explore better work opportunities, in which they owned and operated numerous properties and businesses, while also raising a family.
Mrs. Sullivan went on to earn a real estate license and a degree in career development. While she was very proud of her business ventures, her greatest accomplishment was being a grandma, and later on a great-grandma, or “Nana” as she was called.
A couple years after her husband, Jesse, passed away, she met a man by the name of John. With him, she was lucky enough to find another, yet different kind of love. They complimented each other well and would spend the rest of John’s life enjoying each other’s company.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially road tripping to Deadwood, South Dakota. Her kitchen was often the gathering place for many, where family and friends could come for coffee, food, or just friendly conversation.
She was the most caring and giving woman, and a true matriarch to her family.
Gwen is survived by her daughters, Brenda Hunt of Gillette and Gwen Fullington of Burleson, Texas; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay Haight, Sue DeGaugh, and Anita Williams; and brother, Mike Garner, all of Gillette; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse E. Sullivan Sr.; parents; sons, Jesse J. Sullivan and Jesse E. Sullivan Jr.; and brother, Joseph “Sonny” Garner Jr.
Donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses to be made at the Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
